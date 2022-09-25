Local residents sentenced on drug-related charges

CASSOPOLIS Four area residents were sentenced Friday in Cass County Circuit Court on meth-related charges with two getting the chance to keep the charges off their records if they are successful on probation.

Chance Datema, 28, of Lawton, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay $2,328 in fines and costs. She can keep it off her record if she is successful on probation.

The incident occurred April 6, 2021 in Edwardsburg.

Jeremiah Vickery, 40, of Ben Clanton Drive in Cassopolis, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to two years probation, credit for seven days served and $2,328 in fines and costs. He can keep the charge off his record if he is successful on probation.

The incident occurred April 19 in Edwardsburg.

Dennis Henslee, 43, of Section Street in Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of meth and possession of a dangerous weapon, all as a habitual offender, and was sentenced to two concurrent terms of 365 days in jail with credit for 251 days and 131 days respectively. He must pay $1,746 in fines and costs.

The incidents occurred Nov. 22, 2020 and Feb. 17, 2021 in Edwardsburg. Henslee is already in prison on a meth conviction out of Berrien County and these sentences are concurrent with that sentence.

Angela Muff, 33, of Stateline Road in Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years probation in the Adult Treatment Court, credit for 36 days served and $2,688 in fines and costs. That incident occurred March 2 in Edwardsburg.

She also pleaded guilty to possession of meth and operating while intoxicated and was sentenced to a concurrent three year probation term, credit for 36 days served and $1,048 in fines and costs. That incident occurred May 20 in Edwardsburg.