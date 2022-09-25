Another quick start, another win for the Bucks

KALAMAZOO — Another quick start helped the Buchanan Bucks win their third consecutive game Friday night.

The Bucks outscored host Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 20-0 in the first 12 minutes and went on to defeat the Knights 34-12 in a non-conference contest.

Unlike its win the previous week where Buchanan was pass heavy, the Bucks used a more balanced attack to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Buchanan ran for 126 yards and threw for 116 yards.

Leland Payne led the ground game with 76 yards on 18 caries and a pair of touchdowns. Connor Legault, who had 21 yards rushing, was 8-of-19 for 116 yards through the air with a touchdown.

The Bucks opened the scoring with a 3-yard Payne run, which it followed up with a Dillon Oatsvall 12-yard touchdown reception and another 3-yard run by Payne to make it 20-0 after one quarter.

Loy Norrix (1-4) tried to get back into the game in the second quarter as it held the Bucks scoreless while scoring a touchdown on a blocked punt and an interception return.

Leading 20-12 heading into the second half, Buchanan scored a touchdown in each of the final two quarters.

Legault scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper, while Gabe Tompkin added a 1-yard run.

Buchanan returns home Friday night to take on undefeated Berrien Springs in a battle for first place in the Lakeland Conference.