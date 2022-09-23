Vikings win in home opener

NILES — With more than half the 2022 schedule completed, the Niles volleyball team finally played a home match Thursday night.

The Vikings made the most of it as they swept visiting Vicksburg 3-0 in a Lakeland Conference match.

“It was exciting to finally play in front our home crowd,” said Niles Coach Samantha Zimmerman. “The girls came out excited and strong. It’s always good to see what we practice executed in the game and that’s what happened tonight. Everyone contributed, everyone did their job for every point, and we had some fun in front of good home student section. We need to use this momentum as we play in our home quad on Saturday.”

The Vikings host the Niles Invitational against St. Joseph, Portage Northern and Bronson. Play is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Niles defeated the Bulldogs 25-12, 25-13 and 25-19 Thursday night.

Jillian Bruckner led the Vikings with 15 kills, two aces and three blocks, while Brynn Lake had seven kills and 12 assists. Kendall Gerdes added five kills. Amelia Florkowski led Niles with 11 kids, while Kailyn Miller finished with eight digs.

Niles is now 14-13-6 overall and 3-1 in the Wolverine Conference.