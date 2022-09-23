Vicki Maley

Jan. 14, 1950-Sept. 19, 2022

Vicki Ann Maley, 72, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana. Vicki was born Jan. 14, 1950, in South Bend, to Tom and Frances (Blasko) Taylor. She was one of ten siblings.

She graduated from John Adams High School in South Bend in 1968. On Aug. 14, 1971, she married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Frank Maley. Together they raised three children in the small town of Dowagiac.

Vicki enjoyed sports and was an avid Notre Dame fan. She loved playing cards, especially Euchre with her friends at monthly Euchre nights and had a running score of games played with family friends since 1997. Family was important to her, she looked forward to her monthly sisters ‘outings. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and never missed their sporting events. She was her grandchildren’s biggest fan. If you are a friend of her children or grandchildren, you had a bonus mom or grandma in Vicki.

She also loved Christmas and would get her children and grandchildren special ornaments each year.

Vicki enjoyed spending time with her church family every Sunday, after church, at Hard Times Café. Vicki will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Vicki is survived by her loving husband, Frank Maley; children, Jill (Jeff) Weber, Christopher Maley and Danial (Sheila) Richmond; grandchildren, Drew (Natasja Terpstra) Weber, Colin Weber, Madelyn Weber, Austin Maley, Gable Richmond and Jocelyn Zoey Richmond; siblings, Linda (Robert) Stouder, Gary (Jan) Taylor, Charlie Taylor, Connie (Rick) Quier Peggy (John) Jones, Wendy (Curt) Willis and Dennis (Lucia) Taylor; brother-in-law, Pat Guess; numerous nieces and nephew; and best friend of many years, Janice Bell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Frances Taylor; and siblings, Tommy Taylor and Martha Guess.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac with Pastor Christopher Momany officiating. Burial will follow at South Wayne Cemetery in Dowagiac.

Family and friends are invited to gather after the burial for a luncheon at the Dowagiac Lions Club House, 28606 Blue Bird Street. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Vicki’s name may be made to the First United Methodist Church or the Council on Aging. Those wishing to share a memory of Vicki online may do so at www.clarkch.com.