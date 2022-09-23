Three-vehicle crash sends one to hospital

VOLINA — A three-vehicle accident sent a passenger to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road in Volina Township at approximately 4:20 p.m.

Initial investigation showed a work van driven by John Lester Myers, 55, of Mendon, was traveling west on Marcellus Highway. A Suburban driven by Collin Patrick Jones, 18, of Decatur, failed to yield when turning south on to Decatur Road, and collided into the work van.

An Altima, driven by Paul Alan Rasmussen Dunlop, 27, of South Bend, was stopped at the stop sign on Decatur Road. The work van was pushed into the Altima during the crash.

The passenger in Suburban, Tayla Ann Marie Lane, 16, of Dowagiac was evaluated on scene and transported by Pride Care ambulance to Lakeland Niles Hospital.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Pride Care Ambulance, Marcellus Ambulance, Wayne Township Fire Department and the Dowagiac Fire Department.