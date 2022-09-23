One arrested in Cassopolis drug bust

CASSOPOLIS — One man has been arrested in Cassopolis on drug-related charges, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announces that on Friday morning, detectives executed a search warrant at an address on the 500 block of E. State St., Cassopolis. Upon further execution of the search warrant detectives located one individual inside the residence who was detained for questioning.

Detectives located a large amount of Methamphetamine, Methamphetamine paraphernalia, crack cocaine and cocaine paraphernalia, inside of the residence.

The 48-year-old male that was at the residence was arrested for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine, and maintaining a drug house. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment on the charges in the 4th district court.

The investigation is still on going at this time.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Cass County Sheriffs Office felony detective, Cassopolis Police Department, Dowagiac Police Department and Cass County Sheriffs Office K9 Neera assisted with the search warrant. Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1 (800) 462-9328.