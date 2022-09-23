May 27, 1958-Sept. 18, 2022

Harriet Diana George, 64, of Niles, Michigan, passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at Elkhart General Hospital.

Harriet was born on May 27, 1958, in Niles, Michigan the daughter of Gerald and Harriet (Hargeaves) George.

She worked for JMS Plastic Fabrication Co. of South Bend, IN. Harriet loved her dog “Jack” and cherished the time she spent with her sisters. She enjoyed being at home with her lifetime partner Donnie Morrison and “Jack”.

Harriet will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Christina (Jacob Phend) George of Columbia City, Candy (Garrett) Sallee, lifetime partner, Donnie Morrison of Niles, MI; grandchildren, Vincent, Garrett (fiancé Cassie Rhodes) Sallee, Emily, Zoey, and Sophia Sallee, Chandler, Camie, Tesa, Lexis, Morgan, and Cassidy George, and Cameron Phend. In addition, she is survived by sisters Phyllis Grice of South Bend,

Beverly Konkle of Columbia City, and Dot (Lee) Bentley of Westville, IN. She was preceded in passing by 3 brothers, 4 sisters and both parents.

A Celebration of Life for Harriet will be announced at a later date.

McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw is entrusted with the arrangements for the family.

To Sign the Guestbook or Send a Condolence to the family please visit

www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com