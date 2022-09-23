Douglas Mitchell

Sept. 12, 1959-Sept. 12, 2022

Douglas Eugene Mitchell, age 64, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, September 20, 2022 at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo. He was born on Sept. 12, 1958 in Twentynine Palms, CA, to Jerry D. and Rebecca (Singer) Mitchell. Doug was a 1976 graduate of Dowagiac Union High School and later earned his Associate’s Degree in Engineering from Southwestern Michigan College. He was a veteran of the United States Army servicing from 1977-1980. Doug was employed by Du-Wel Inc. for 10 years as a technician. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.

Surviving are his wife, Mary (Armstrong) Mitchell; mother: Rebecca Mitchell; three children: Ky’sha (Harold) Johnson, Douglas (Peggy) Mitchell and Lonnie (Deanna Britton) Mitchell; seven grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; five siblings: Pamela Mitchell, Kevin (Bonita) Mitchell, Lisa (Paul) Broussard, Jerri (Myron) Rice and Lorne (Nakita) Mitchell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry D. Mitchell, brother Lonnie P. Mitchell, and granddaughter Chematia “Tia” Marisin.

A Celebration of Life Homegoing will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept 28, at Second Baptist Church, 203 S. Paul St, Dowagiac. Doug’s brother, Pastor Kevin Mitchell will officiate. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Sumnerville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.