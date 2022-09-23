May 28, 1933-Sept. 16, 2022

Barbara L. Merrill, 89, of Dowagiac, passed away, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2022, at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

Per Barbara’s wishes, cremation has taken place and her family will honor her privately. Those wishing to share a memory of Barbara online may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Barbara was born May 28, 1933, in Dowagiac to Millard and Lucille (Rose) Phillips. She graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1952. Barbara worked for Dowagiac Unions Schools as a bus drive for 15 years before her retirement. She had a love for animals, especially cats. Barb enjoyed watching hummingbirds and butterflies, and loved the color purple. Most of all she loved her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Barbara is survived by her children, Michael (Karen) Glynn, Brian Glynn, Brad Glynn, Cindy (Joe) Underwood and Cathy (Randy) Merrill; 5 grandchildren; siblings, Bud Phillips and Valerie Baumann; best friend, Beverly Symonds and Beverly’s family and friends who loved her and called her “Grandma Barb”. She was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Lucille Phillips; first husband, Al Merrill; second husband, Arden Merrill; and siblings, Gordon Phillips, Gerald Phillips and Betty Henshaw.