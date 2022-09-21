Two teens dead, three people injured in Tuesday night Niles shooting

NILES — The Niles Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left two teens dead and three people injured Tuesday evening.

At approximately 11:37 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Sixth Street following reports of gunshots. According to the NPD, a group approached a home and fired shots before driving away.

Two people were killed in the shooting – a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman – and three other people were taken to the hospital.

Tuesday’s fatal shooting follows the recent shooting deaths of Farries Maxell on Aug. 16 and Raquon Glenn on Sept. 8. The three shootings occurred within blocks of each other and appear to be related.

The city is requesting that anyone with any information on either of these shootings contact the Niles Police Department at 269-683-1313, or Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information can also text TIPNILESPD and your tip to: CRIMES (274637), or online at Tipsoft.com. All tips through Tipsoft remain anonymous.