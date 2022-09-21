The motocross world returns to RedBud this weekend

BUCHANAN — In 2018, the world came to Buchanan’s RedBud MX to compete in the Motocross of Nations.

Despite cold and wet conditions, the biggest motocross race to be held on American soil saw huge crowds head to RedBud to cheer on not only their favorite drivers, cut their favorite countries.

Team France won its fifth consecutive championship. Italy finished two points behind France, while the Netherlands finished third. The United State, which had hoped to end France’s streak finished a disappointing sixth.

The world returns to RedBud MX this weekend for the 2022 Motorcross of Nations.

The weather forecast calls for cool, but dry conditions Friday and Saturday, but Sunday’s forecast currently has a 55 percent chance of rain with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Italy is the defending champion heading into this weekend after defeating the Netherlands, which was the defending champion after knocking off France in 2019. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.

The United States did not compete in the 2021 event, which was hosted by Mantova, Italy. The United States finished fifth in 2019.

Riding for Italy this weekend in Buchanan will be Antonio Gairoli, Andrea Adamo and Mattia Guadgnini. The United States team will consist of Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper and Chase Sexton.

Although it has not won the Chamberlin Trophy since 2011, the United States still has the most team championships with 22.