Roundup: Buchanan girls win Lakeland jamboree; Niles’ Krueger second at Wolverine meet

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Host Berrien Springs and Buchanan split the boys and girls Lakeland Conference cross country jamborees, which were run at the Berrien County Fairgrounds Tuesday.

The Shamrocks scored 25 points to beat Buchanan, which finished with 30 points. Dowagiac and Brandywine did not have enough runners to field a team score.

The Bucks took first-place in the girl’s race by finishing with 20 points. Brandywine was second with 49 and Berrien Springs third with 59. Dowagiac did not have enough runners to post a team score.

Berrien Springs’ Luke Morrison was the individual winner in the boy’s race with a time of 17:00.

The Chieftains’ Owen Saylor was the runner-up with a time of 17:30, while Buchanan’s top finisher was Jack Sherwood with a time of 18:17. Robert Hartz finished 11th to lead the Bobcats with his time of 20:16.

Buchanan’s Madeline Young won the girl’s race with a time of 21:39. The Bucks’ Adyson Baker was the runner-up with a time of 22:38.

Miley Young led Brandywine with a third-place finish and a time of 23:24. Jocelyn Kiner led Dowagiac as she finished 19th with a time of 27:42.

Wolverine Jamboree at Otsego

Host Otsego swept the boys and girls cross country meets Wednesday.

The Bulldogs scored 20 points to beat Three Rivers (53) and Edwardsburg (59) in the boy’s portion of the jamboree, while Otsego swept the top five spots to beat Edwardsburg 15-47 in the girl’s race.

Dane Bailey finished fourth to lead the Edwardsburg boys cross country team with a time of 17:41, while Claire Ritchey finished seventh to lead the girls cross country team with her time of 22:12.

Wolverine Jamboree at Vicksburg

The host Bulldogs swept the Wolverine Conference cross country meets Wednesday.

Vicksburg scored 28 points to beat Plainwell (37) and Niles (70) in the boy’s portion of the meet, while the Bulldogs scored 27 points to beat the Trojans (35) and Vikings (67) in the girl’s race.

Niles’ Aiden Krueger was the runner-up in the boy’s race with a time of 17:14. Mary Saylor placed seventh with her time of 22:08 in the girl’s race.