City of Niles releases statement on recent shootings

NILES — City of Niles Mayor Nick Shelton released a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the string of deadly shootings that have taken place over the past 44 days.

The City of Niles Police Department is actively investigating the shooting deaths of Farries Maxell on Aug. 16 and Raquon Glenn on Sept. 8 as well as the Sept. 20 mass shooting that took the lives of a 16-year old girl and an 18-year-old woman and injured three others.

Below is a statement from the office of Mayor Shelton:

“The City of Niles has experienced tragic incidents of gun violence in recent weeks.

These acts cause devastation to all involved and impact the lives of each and every Niles resident. Upon investigation, it appears that these incidents of gun violence are related to each other and, in most cases, several witnesses to the events have been identified. The City of Niles Police Department is working closely with Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and the Michigan State Police on this continuing investigation. City of Niles Officials are imploring the community to come together and share any information pertaining to these cases with law enforcement.

Sharing what was witnessed can be difficult, especially when witnesses are recounting actions that result in death. However, it is imperative that the community works together to assist in identifying those responsible and to, hopefully, put an end to these senseless acts.”

Anyone with information pertaining to these shootings can contact the Niles Police Department at (269) 683-1313, or Crime Stoppers. Those with information can also text TIPNILESPD and your tip to: CRIMES (274637), or relay that information online at Tipsoft.com. All tips through Tipsoft remain anonymous.