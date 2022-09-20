Niles defeats Plainwell for first Wolverine win of 2022

PLAINWELL — The Niles tennis team picked up its first Wolverine Conference win of the 2022 season as it dominated host Plainwell 6-2 Monday afternoon.

The visiting Vikings won three out of four flights in both singles and doubles. Those wins all came in straight sets.

The Trojans picked up their wins at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles.

Winning in singles for Niles were Jack Badman, Paxton Daniel and Abner Lozada. Daniel blanked Trevor Velting 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 3 singles.

In doubles play, Rylan Custard and Jackson Podlin won 6-3 and 6-4, Hunter Suddon and David Ehlert won 7-6(3) and 6-2, while Conner Weston and Seth Smith won 7-5 and 6-2.

The Vikings continue a busy week by host hosting Bridgman/New Buffalo/Our Lady of the Lady in a non-conference match today and Paw Paw in a Wolverine Conference match Wednesday.

Edwardsburg Tennis

The host Eddies were defeated by Vicksburg 7-1 in a Wolverine Conference match Monday afteroon.

Edwardsburg’s lone victory came at No. 1 doubles where Caleb Layman and Owen Eberlein defeated Luke Wilson and Harrison Barton 6-3, 6-1.