Niles couple injured in single-vehicle Pokagon Township crash

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — An elderly Niles couple was injured Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Pokagon Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports his office responded to reports of a crash on M-51 Hwy, north of Crystal Springs, in Pokagon Township. This crash occurred at approximately 10:16 am.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and found the vehicle had been north bound on M-51 Hwy when the driver lost control, fishtailing before impacting the right side guardrail. The vehicle then came to rest in the center of the road, with the boat it had been trailing being tossed off the trailer and on to the shoulder.

The driver was Carl Lee Whitt, approximately 69, of Niles, and his passenger, Loraine Whitt, 69, of Niles. The Whitts were transported to Lakeland Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Both parties had been wearing seatbelts when the crash occurred.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Dowagiac Police Department, Pokagon Tribal Police, Pokagon Twp Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance.