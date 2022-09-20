Niles Charter Township supervisor resigns due to poor health

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — Niles Charter Township is searching for a new supervisor after the municipality’s top official recently resigned due to declining health.

Former township supervisor James Stover tendered a letter of resignation to the township board that was made official at the township’s Sept. 19 meeting.

“Due to the current decline in my health, I regret that I am no longer able to perform the duties of Supervisor of Niles Charter Township,” wrote Stover. “Therefore, I am submitting my letter of resignation as of (Sept. 19). After having been involved with Niles Township government since the early 1970’s beginning as an elected Trustee, then serving as Treasurer in the 1980’s and now Supervisor, I am able to leave this position with pride in the many improvements that have occurred during my terms in office.”

Among the township’s improvements and accomplishments over the course of Stover’s time as a community leader include the sewer system and the water system, as well as the IN-MI Valley Trail which is frequently used by city, township and out of state residents.

“Thank you for all the community support over these many years,” Stover said. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve the many hardworking citizens that make up our township. I will greatly miss assisting the community members with their various needs.”

The township board has 45 days to appoint Stover’s replacement. The individual appointed to fill his vacancy will serve two years before being voted on officially in the 2024 general election.

Township board members, many of whom have served the community for years alongside Stover, reflected on his time with the township.

“Jim had his heart into this whole township government truthfully since the 70s and I don’t know his township was always home to him,” said Township Treasurer Jim Ringler. My heart goes out for him and his family in regard to his health.”

“Jim’s been a friend of mine for probably 35 years or so,” said Township Clerk Terry Eull. “We’re in the Elks Club together, we’ve golfed together, we’ve had good times over the years and his heart was in the township and he will be missed. I know he’s been struggling and I just wish him well.”