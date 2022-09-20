Edwardsburg’s ‘Giving Tree’ reaches donations milestone

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church will continue its mission to help local families in need by continuing its “Giving Tree” program.

Since 2019, the Giving Tree has been offering those in need in the Edwardsburg Community with free clothing for the entire family by donating more than 12,700 pieces of clothing for men, women and children.

The mission of the Giving Tree started more than three years ago outside the church at a large tree alongside the church. Clothing for men, women and children have been hung on the Giving Tree in a garment bag for members of the public, all at no charge. Some come to find clothes for their children to start school, some looking for a new job and need clothes. The clothes are hung on the tree all year around in garment bags.

Church member Shawna Mondich brought the idea to the session as she really wanted to have this outreach of love

from the Presbyterian Church to reach all those in need. It has proved to be a worthwhile and rewarding mission for the church. Church members and many from the community have donated clean, gently used clothing to be donated. Winter will be coming soon and the need for warm clothing along with coats, hats, mittens, and boots will be asked for anyone willing to

donate.

The Giving Tree is available for anyone to come anytime at their leisure to see what is offered to them freely from the church, 68961 Lake St., Edwardsburg.