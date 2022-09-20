Daily Data: Tuesday, Sept. 20
Published 1:54 am Tuesday, September 20, 2022
GOLF
Wolverine Conference Jamboree
At Orchard Hills Country Club
Medalist
Renae Jaeger, Plainwell – 35
Team Scores
Otsego 186, Plainwell 187, Sturgis 193, Vicksburg 194, Niles 204, Edwardsburg 205, Paw Paw 210, Three Rivers 258
Current Standings
Plainwell 42, Otsego 40, Vicksburg 39, Sturgis 34, Paw Paw 22, Edwardsburg 18, Niles 16, Three River 6
Individual Top 10
Renae Jaeger (PL) 35, Maddie Schense (O) 41, Madison Webb (S) 43, Brooklyn Ringler (V) 43, Chloe Baker (ED) 44, Baylee Davis (N) 47, Anessa Jaeger (PL) 47, Sydney Grile (O) 48, Vivian Tomas (ED) 48, Aspen Hyska (S) 48, Malia Holmes (O) 48, Sidney Jones (V) 48
Additional Niles Results
Allison Andres 51, Eva Van Dyke 52, Emma Williams 54, Chloe Roden 55, Maddison Brook 57
Additional Edwardsburg Results
Samantha Stewart 54, Sydney Herring 59, Addyson Wrigley 62, Victoria Pulling 67
VOLLEYBALL
Bridgman Invite
At Bridgman
Dowagiac Match Scores
Dowagiac d. Lakeshore 25-23, 25-16
Dowagiac d. Decatur 25-17, 25-15
Bridgman d. Dowagiac 21-25, 25-14, 15-8
Individual Statistics
Kills
Caleigh Wimberley 21, Maggie Weller 17, Abbey Dobberstein 15, Alanah Smith 10
Aces
Wimberley 7, Weller 6, Lyla Elrod 3
Assists
Brooklyn Smith 57
Digs
Abbey Dobberstein 26, Wimberley 23, Lyla Elrod 21, Weller 14
Blocks
Alanah Smith 2, Weller 2
Varsity record: Dowagiac 11-7-2
BRANDYWINE 3, OUR LADY OF THE LAKE 0
At St. Joseph
Match Score
Brandywine d. Our Lady of the Lake 25-22, 25-23, 25-16
Individual Statistics
Aces
Kadence Brumitt 5, Hope Typer 2
Kills
Brumitt 22, Kallie Solloway 7, Clara DePriest 4
Digs
Typer 8, Brumitt 7, Addie Drotoz 6, Solloway 5, DePriest 4
Blocks
Solloway 2, Brumitt 2
Assists
DePriest 34
Varsity record: Brandywine 12-3-2
Wolverine Conference Standings
Otsego 3-0
Sturgis 3-1
Edwardsburg 2-1
Niles 2-1
Three Rivers 2-2
Plainwell 0-2
Vicksburg 0-2
Paw Paw 0-3
SOCCER
THREE RIVERS 2, BUCHANAN 0
At Three Rivers
Scoring unavailable
TENNIS
VICKSBURG 7, EDWARDSBURG 1
At Edwardsburg
Singles
1. Jackson Bowles (V) d. Hudson Haberland 6-1, 6-3; 2. Nathan Klimek (V) d. Jake Emenaker 6-0, 3-6, 6-0; 3. Jordan Diekman (V) d. Steven Linton 6-0, 6-0; 4. Logan Schwenk (V) d. Noah Coleman 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
1. Caleb Layman-Owen Eberlein (ED) d. Luke Wilson-Harrison Barton 6-3, 6-1; 2. Caden Town -Gabriel Ryder (V) d. Brady Leep-Brady Halfman 6-1, 6-2; 3. Maddox Rosalin-Colin Schramer (V) d. Brandon Hosang-Tyler Hosang 6-1, 6-0; 4. Sawyer Kite-Connor Rugg (V) d. Braden Farmer-Logan Paluzzi 6-1, 6-0
Wolverine Conference Standings
Sturgis 6-0
Vicksburg 5-1
Three Rivers 3-2-1
Otsego 4-2
Paw Paw 1-3-1
Edwardsburg 0-3-1
Niles 0-4-1
Plainwell 0-4
FOOTBALL
Wolverine Conference Standings
Edwardsburg 3-0
Three Rivers 3-1
Paw Paw 2-1
Sturgis 2-3
Plainwell 1-1
Vicksburg 1-1
Niles 0-3
Otsego 0-3