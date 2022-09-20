Daily Data: Tuesday, Sept. 20

Published 1:54 am Tuesday, September 20, 2022

GOLF

Wolverine Conference Jamboree

At Orchard Hills Country Club

Medalist

Renae Jaeger, Plainwell – 35

Team Scores

Otsego 186, Plainwell 187, Sturgis 193, Vicksburg 194, Niles 204, Edwardsburg 205, Paw Paw 210, Three Rivers 258

Current Standings

Plainwell 42, Otsego 40, Vicksburg 39, Sturgis 34, Paw Paw 22, Edwardsburg 18, Niles 16, Three River 6

Individual Top 10

Renae Jaeger (PL) 35, Maddie Schense (O) 41, Madison Webb (S) 43, Brooklyn Ringler (V) 43, Chloe Baker (ED) 44, Baylee Davis (N) 47, Anessa Jaeger (PL) 47, Sydney Grile (O) 48, Vivian Tomas (ED) 48, Aspen Hyska (S) 48, Malia Holmes (O) 48, Sidney Jones (V) 48

Additional Niles Results

Allison Andres 51, Eva Van Dyke 52, Emma Williams 54, Chloe Roden 55, Maddison Brook 57

Additional Edwardsburg Results

Samantha Stewart 54, Sydney Herring 59, Addyson Wrigley 62, Victoria Pulling 67

VOLLEYBALL

Bridgman Invite

At Bridgman

Dowagiac Match Scores

Dowagiac d. Lakeshore 25-23, 25-16

Dowagiac d. Decatur 25-17, 25-15

Bridgman d. Dowagiac 21-25, 25-14, 15-8

Individual Statistics

Kills

Caleigh Wimberley 21, Maggie Weller 17, Abbey Dobberstein 15, Alanah Smith 10

Aces

Wimberley 7, Weller 6, Lyla Elrod 3

Assists

Brooklyn Smith 57

Digs

Abbey Dobberstein 26, Wimberley 23, Lyla Elrod 21, Weller 14

Blocks

Alanah Smith 2, Weller 2

Varsity record: Dowagiac 11-7-2

BRANDYWINE 3, OUR LADY OF THE LAKE 0

At St. Joseph

Match Score

Brandywine d. Our Lady of the Lake 25-22, 25-23, 25-16

Individual Statistics

Aces

Kadence Brumitt 5, Hope Typer 2

Kills

Brumitt 22, Kallie Solloway 7, Clara DePriest 4

Digs

Typer 8, Brumitt 7, Addie Drotoz 6, Solloway 5, DePriest 4

Blocks

Solloway 2, Brumitt 2

Assists

DePriest 34

Varsity record: Brandywine 12-3-2

Wolverine Conference Standings

Otsego 3-0

Sturgis 3-1

Edwardsburg 2-1

Niles 2-1

Three Rivers 2-2

Plainwell 0-2

Vicksburg 0-2

Paw Paw 0-3

SOCCER

THREE RIVERS 2, BUCHANAN 0

At Three Rivers

Scoring unavailable

TENNIS

VICKSBURG 7, EDWARDSBURG 1

At Edwardsburg

Singles

1. Jackson Bowles (V) d. Hudson Haberland 6-1, 6-3; 2. Nathan Klimek (V) d. Jake Emenaker 6-0, 3-6, 6-0; 3. Jordan Diekman (V) d. Steven Linton 6-0, 6-0; 4. Logan Schwenk (V) d. Noah Coleman 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

1. Caleb Layman-Owen Eberlein (ED) d. Luke Wilson-Harrison Barton 6-3, 6-1; 2. Caden Town -Gabriel Ryder (V) d. Brady Leep-Brady Halfman 6-1, 6-2; 3. Maddox Rosalin-Colin Schramer (V) d. Brandon Hosang-Tyler Hosang 6-1, 6-0; 4. Sawyer Kite-Connor Rugg (V) d. Braden Farmer-Logan Paluzzi 6-1, 6-0

Wolverine Conference Standings

Sturgis 6-0

Vicksburg 5-1

Three Rivers 3-2-1

Otsego 4-2

Paw Paw 1-3-1

Edwardsburg 0-3-1

Niles 0-4-1

Plainwell 0-4

FOOTBALL

Wolverine Conference Standings

Edwardsburg 3-0

Three Rivers 3-1

Paw Paw 2-1

Sturgis 2-3

Plainwell 1-1

Vicksburg 1-1

Niles 0-3

Otsego 0-3