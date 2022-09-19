SMC to host ‘Cabaret’ auditions Friday

DOWAGIAC — Auditions for Southwestern Michigan College’s Fall Cabaret, “Becoming: A Musical Theatre Song Cycle” are set for this Friday, Sept. 23,

Auditions will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. in the theatre of the Dale A. Lyons Building on SMC’s Dowagiac campus.

Singers should prepare a 32-bar musical theatre excerpt for the audition. Bring sheet music for the collaborative pianist who will be available to play for the audition.

Those selected for the performance will participate in a weekend theatre-intensive Nov. 11-12 which includes acting coaching, vocal pedagogy and workshops in choreography/movement.

SMC presents “Becoming: A Musical Theatre Song Cycle” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

“This 90-minute cabaret will explore the dynamic process of transformation through songs from golden-age musicals and contemporary musical blockbusters,” said Director Marcus Jordan. “The cast will embark on a storytelling journey illustrating the inevitable human experience of change.”

Auditions are open to students and the public alike.