Leader Publications building contracted for sale

NILES — Leader Publications, LLC has signed a contract to sell its building, located at 217 N. 4th St., Niles, along with its adjoining property.

The contract has been signed by buyer Sycamore and Plym LLC. Closing date is scheduled for on or before Oct. 11, 2022.

Leader Publications, is publisher of The Niles Daily Star, Dowagiac Daily News, Edwardsburg Argus and Cassopolis Vigilant along with Michiana Life magazine, The Leader and related digital products. It will lease the space it now uses from the purchaser.

At closing of the sale and purchase, available details on plans for the building and its history in Niles will be published.