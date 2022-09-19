Dec. 1, 1952-Sept. 8, 2022

Larry Murray, age 69, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Dec. 1, 1952, in Dowagiac, Michigan, the younger of two sons born to Henry “Jim” and Mildred (Murff) Murray. He married Eunice Pricilla Wolverton (Douglas) Aug. 28, 1976, in Dowagiac, Michigan.

Larry retired from Contech Division Corporation, a major manufacturer for the automotive industry. In 1988, he completed the journeyman electrician program and obtained a journeyman license. He completed his Associate Degree from Southwestern Michigan College.

Larry lovingly embraced parenting responsibility for his sons, Thomas and Lamont. He very much enjoyed being “Popo” to his grandchildren and great granddaughter. He had numerous enjoyments in life, number one being watching University of Michigan football “Go Blue,” as well as the Indianapolis Colts, cowboy movies, the news, listening to music, fishing and most of all spending time with family. He enjoyed do-it-yourself projects. In high school he participated in football, wrestling, and baseball.

Larry will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of forty-six years, Eunice Murray; two sons, Thomas Douglas, Lamont (Raqueel Hickman) Douglas, Sr.; four grandchildren, Lamont (LaChristian) Douglas, Jr., Tyrae Williams, Lamarion Douglas, Journey Douglas; one great granddaughter, Kai Douglas; his father, Henry “Jim” Murray; his aunt, Pauline Murray; special aunt, Margaret Edwards; niece, Regina Northrop; special niece, Angela (Chris) Brown; godson, Marco (Jauselyn) Wolverton; nieces, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his brother, Charles Murray.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 30402 M-62, Dowagiac.

Mr. Murray will be laid to rest in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens in Sumnerville, Michigan.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com