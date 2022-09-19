Aug. 6, 1931-Sept. 3, 2022

Barbara Jean Judy, 91 of Niles, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, with her family by her side.

Barbara was born on Aug. 6, 1931, in Niles to the late Robert J. and Leona M (Ritsema) Lamberton.

She is also preceded by her brothers, Robert Lamberton, Jr and James Lamberton.

On June 9, 1956, in Niles, she married Leo R Judy with whom she has recently celebrated their 66th anniversary.

Barbara is survived by her husband Leo and their son, Michael (Debra) Judy of Mattawan, Mi and grandson Brian Judy of Manvel, TX.

Barbara loved her family with all of her heart. She was a proud mother and grandmother. She will be forever missed.

Visitation for Barbara will be on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home 615 E. Main St. Niles. A Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

A live stream of Barbara’s funeral service will be available to view at the Halbritter Wickens Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/halbritterwickensfuneralservices

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com

Memorials in Barbara’s name may be made to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan, https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=VVMBJMXGEEYF2