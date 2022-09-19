Adults 55+ invited to free Apple Festival Senior Dance

NILES — The Niles-Buchanan YMCA is excited to once again be hosting the Apple Festival Senior Dance from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

This annual event is for adults 55+ and is free to the community. There will be music, dancing, refreshments, and door prizes.

“We look forward to this event every year because it’s a great opportunity to bring together the older adults in our community,” said Gail Durm, member service manager at the Niles-Buchanan YMCA.

The Annual Apple Festival Senior Dance is sponsored by Green Stem Provisioning, East Main Gardens Florist and the YMCA of Greater Michiana.

“We can’t wait to see all the smiling faces as we celebrate the Four Flags Area Apple Festival together,” said Abby Zeider, event organizer and VP of Administration on the festival board.

For more information, call the Y at 269-683-1552.