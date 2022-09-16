Roundup: Rangers win, but not happy with effort; Eddies, Vikings pick up sweeps

CASSOPOLIS — Veteran Cassopolis Coach Kaisha Martin will take the Rangers’ 3-1 win over Comstock in Southwest 10 Conference play Thursday night, but that does not mean she is happy about it.

Cassopolis struggled against the Colts, but still came away with a 25-20, 25-17, 23-25 and 25-17 victory.

“This game was very rough,” she said. “Although we are grateful for the win and had amazing moments, we are not happy with our performance due to playing at the other team’s level. This game was a very humbling experience to make sure we don’t take anyone for granted and also making sure we focus on the fundamentals that we work on during practice. This experience also allowed us to be aware that we have to play aggressively from start to finish and don’t take anything lightly because the underdogs can always rise.”

Ryli Burks had nine kills and 16 assists for the Rangers, who also got six kills and three blocks from Ella Smith. Atyanna Murray finished with five kills, two blocks and an assist, while Alexis Millirans added 21 digs, three kills and a pair of aces.

Brandywine Volleyball

The visiting Bobcats improve to 11-2-2 on the year with a sweep of Berrien Springs in Lakeland Conference action.

Brandywine defeated the Shamrocks 25-12, 25-17 and 25-13.

Kadence Brumitt led the Bobcats with 14 kills, 16 digs and seven aces. Kallie Solloway finished with five kills and 10 digs, while Clara DePriest added 25 assists and an ace. Addie Drotoz ended the night with five kills and five aces.

Edwardsburg Volleyball

The Eddies remain in the thick of the Wolverine Conference championship race following their 25-10, 25-13 and 25-13 win over host Vicksburg Thursday night.

Edwardsburg is now 14-4-3 overall and 2-1 in league matches.

Nisa Shier led the Eddies with 10 kills, while Liz Pederson and Drew Glaser both finished with nine kills. Pederson also had four blocks. Glazer added two blocks and two digs.

Sarah Pippen had eight kills, Ava Meeks nine digs and Lexi Schimpa 21 assists, three digs and an ace.

Niles Volleyball

The Vikings remain tied with Edwardsburg behind Wolverine Conference leader Otsego with their 25-18, 25-20 and 26-24 victory over host Three Rivers Thursday night.

Niles is now 11-12-5 overall and 2-1 in league matches.

Jillian Bruckner had a team-high 11 kills to go along with three aces and two blocks. Kendall Gerdes finished with eight kills, Anna Johnson 11 assists, Amelia Florkowski 10 digs and Bree Lake four blocks.

Buchanan Volleyball

Buchanan made short work of visiting Benton Harbor as it defeated the Tigers 25-2, 25-3 and 5-2 in its Lakeland Conference match.

The win improved the Bucks to 10-1 on the season and 1-0 on Lakeland matches.

Faith Carson had 10 kills and Josie West four kills. West also had five aces. Chloe Aalfs finished with nine digs an four aces.