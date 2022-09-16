Dowagiac woman sentenced on meth-related charges

CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac woman was given probation on meth-related charges.

Nicole Smentanka, 45, of High Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty possession with intent to deliver meth and was placed on two years probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 72 days served, completion of the Twin County Community Probation Program and $2,368 in fines and costs.

That incident occurred Nov. 2, 2021 at a residence on West High Street in Dowagiac. She can serve the remainder of her jail term at Twin County. She has agreed to testify against a co-defendant.

She also pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to a concurrent two years probation, completion of the Twin County Community Probation Program, credit for 72 days served and $698 in fines and costs. That incident occurred Aug. 14, 2020 in Cassopolis.

“You began using two years ago and you’ve been using on a daily basis,” Judge Herman told her. “Trust me, meth is not your friend. You face a minimum two years in prison for the possession with intent to deliver charge if you violate your probation … You’ve got to be thinking that this meth involvement is not working out too well for you.”

Smentanka apologized. “I just want to say that I’m sorry,” she said. “As soon as I can, I want to move on and move forward. All I’m asking for is a chance to do it.”

In an insurance fraud case, an 80 year old Jones man was sentenced after being found guilty by a Cass County jury earlier this year.