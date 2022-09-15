Hartz hat trick leads Bobcats to win over Bucks

NILES — Rivals Brandywine and visiting Buchanan squared off in a Lakeland Conference soccer match Wednesday night.

The Bobcats’ Robert Hartz had three goals and an assist as Brandywine defeated the Bucks 5-2.

Hartz’s two first-half goals sandwiched Buchanan’s Brett Clark’s goal, as Brandywine grabbed a 2-1 lead midway through the first 40 minutes.

Back-to-back Drew Demming goals gave the Bobcats a 4-1 lead at halftime.

Both teams scored a goal in the half.

The Bucks’ Britain Philip cut the Bobcats’ lead to 4-2, but Hartz completed the hat trick to ice the win.

“We worked hard at practice this week to reinforce our offensive game,” said Brandywine Coach Caleb Adams. “It showed tonight with a hat trick by Robert Hartz, and an additional two goals from Drew Deming. Our defense came up and set up our offense, and our whole team moved well together during the first half.”

Niles soccer

Visiting Niles was shutout by Otsego in Wolverine Conference soccer 4-0 Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs led 3-0 at halftime.

The Vikings (6-4, 1-1 Wolverine) were outshot 27-4. Antwone Whitelow had 19 saves.

“We talked pregame about coming out strong and we came out flat,” said Niles Coach Scott Riggenbach. “We turned things around in the second half only giving up a penalty kick goal, but it was too little too late.”