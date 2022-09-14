Rangers sweep Lawrence in Southwest 10 Conference match

CASSOPOLIS — The host Cassopolis volleyball team swept Lawrence 3-0 in Southwest 10 Conference action Tuesday night.

The Rangers defeated the Tigers, who are the newest member of the Southwest 10, 25-15 25-12 and 25-10.

“The girls really played well,” said Cassopolis Coach Kaisha Martin. “Right now, at this point, we are still figuring out the best rotation that works for us and also being able to take advantages of the strengths we do have on the floor and not show our weaknesses. I believe I have top players in the conference, so we are going to take full advantage of that.”

Ryli Burks led the Rangers with seven kills, 10 assists and six aces, while Ella Smith had five kills and a pair of aces. Atyanna Alford added four kills, Quianna Murray eight digs and Tori Burks five assists and four aces.