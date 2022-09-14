Indiana resident injured in moped accident

Published 9:54 am Wednesday, September 14, 2022

By Staff Report

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a accident on Oil City Road south of Monette Street involving a moped Tuesday night.

Indiana resident Jessica Chadwick, 31, was traveling south on Oil City Road when the moped veered off of the shoulder of the roadway. Chadwick tried to regain control but, was unsuccessful and laid the moped on its side.

Chadwick was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend  for her injuries. A helmet was worn by Chadwick.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash. This crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene was Pride Care Ambulance.

 

