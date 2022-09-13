Local community leaders host Dowagiac park clean-ups

DOWAGIAC — A recent visit to the Dowagiac mayor’s office resulted in benefits that beautified the community.

Rotary Club President and church elder Walter Swann, accompanied by the pastor of two area Seventh-day Adventist churches, Tom Shepherd, visited Dowagiac mayor Donald Lyons, to talk about ways the churches could better serve community needs.

Mayor Lyons suggested several Dowagiac parks that could use some clean-up attention. Swann and Shepherd responded with “We’re on it!”

A few days later, on August 28, a group of enthusiastic participants from the Dowagiac and Eau Claire Seventh-day Adventist churches gathered at Walter Ward Park and James Heddon Park to pick up litter and generally make things tidier. The energy generated by working together made short work of the task, and the volunteers agreed.

“That’s not enough; what more can we do?”

One more project was suggested, and the group moved on to Beckwith Park where too many weeds had taken up space. The unwelcome plants were quickly dispatched and the area was made much more attractive for everyone to enjoy.

Participants had fun working together with friends to do something that helps everyone in the community. Swann and Shepherd say they plan to continue coordinating with community leaders to identify needs that could possibly be addressed by volunteers from several of the area’s Adventist churches.

“We have some willing talent, and we want to do what we can to help fill needs and make a positive difference in the community,” Shepherd said.