Deputy Friend of The Court Ravan Bakeman Graduates as ICM-certified Court Manager

CASSOPOLIS — Cass County Deputy Friend of the Court Ravan Bakeman has graduated from the National Center for State Courts Institute of Court Management as a Certified Court Manager.

In order to be certified as a CCM, applicants must complete six courses focused on accountability and court performance, case flow and workflow management, budget and fiscal management, project management, purposes and responsibilities of the courts, and workforce management.

The NCSC is a non-profit organization founded in 1971 and acts as a hub of information and resources available to court systems across the country. NCSC’s training courses for court employees help keep state court operations consistent across the nation and provide court professionals with the knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to be effective managers and dynamic leaders.

Bakeman has worked as a part of the Cass County Court system since 2005 when she started working part-time for Clerk/Register Barbara Runyon. She then worked as the Traffic Clerk for the Fourth

District Court before accepting a position in Prosecutor Victor Fitz’s office. During her almost 12 years of service in the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office, Bakeman was promoted from Child Support Secretary to Legal Secretary/Paralegal and finally to Office Manager.

In February of 2022, Bakeman joined the Cass County Friend of the Court as the Deputy Friend of the Court where she serves as the direct supervisor for all FOC staff, assists in ensuring that all mandated and administrative duties of the FOC are carried out, and serves as second in command to the FOC Director, Sarah Mathews. Bakeman also aids Mathews in her role as the Circuit/Probate/Family Court Administrator carrying out court administrative duties as needed.

“The Friend of the Court is extremely blessed to have gained a Deputy Friend of the Court who has extensive knowledge of the Cass County Court System as well as a reputation for being supportive, professional, and helpful. Over the course of her 17-year career in Cass County, Ravan has built many professional relationships both in and outside the State of Michigan through her dedication to serving the Cass County community to the best of her ability. Completion of ICM’s intensive CCM program during her first year as Deputy FOC, demonstrates her commitment to excellence in serving the families and children of Cass County,” said FOC Director and Circuit/Probate/Family Court Administrator, Sarah Mathews. Mathews also completed the ICM CCM program in December of 2021 and is a Certified Court Manager.

Bakeman also serves on the Board of Directors for the Beckwith Theatre Company in Dowagiac. She’s performed with their improv troupe since February 2016. She enjoys being an assistant director, taking reservations, and marketing on social media for the Beckwith’s special events and main stage plays.