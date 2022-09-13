March 17, 1972-Sept. 6, 2022

Andrea Elizabeth Matlock, 50, of Buchanan, MI, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Andrea was born March 17, 1972, in Niles, MI to Vickie and Terry Matlock. She graduated from Buchanan High School with the Class of 1990.

She is survived by her mother, Vickie Matlock; father, Terry (Beverly) Matlock; significant other, Jason Burns; daughter, Chloe Plyler; brother, Aaron Matlock; sister, Tarah Rager; maternal grandmother, Geraldine Weaver; niece, Elly Matlock; nephews, Ethan Matlock, Reese Matlock, Koen Rager; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Andrea is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Clyde Weaver; paternal grandfather, John Matlock; and paternal grandmother, Essie Campbell.

Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, MI. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Andrea to Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan, 5400 Niles Rd., St. Joseph, MI 49085. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com