Ruth S Schrems

Dec. 29, 1937-Sept. 9, 2022

Ruth Ann Schrems, 84, of Niles, passed away at her residence on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

She was born Dec.29, 1937, in Saginaw, Michigan to the late Harold and Alta (Schuknecht) Jones.

After graduating from high school, Ruth furthered her education and became a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). She spent most of her career at Cardinal Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in South Bend. On April 4, 1970, Ruth married James A. Schrems at a ceremony in Saginaw, Michigan. Ruth was a faithful Christian and was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Buchanan.

Ruth enjoyed knitting, reading, golfing and shopping. She always looked forward to spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Katie Schrems; always enjoying watching her on the volleyball court and the softball field. Ruth and Jim also enjoyed spending many winters at their home in Osteen, Florida.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim Schrems in 2014 and a brother, Bob Jones.

Ruth is survived by her children, James “JJ” (Sarah) Schrems of South Bend, Indiana and Bonnie Schrems of Edwardsburg, Michigan; a granddaughter, Kathryn “Katie” Schrems of South Bend, Indiana as well as countless friends and relatives.

A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 202.2 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Niles.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church in Buchanan, Michigan with Pastor Edward H. Slate officiating. An interment will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth’s memory to Faith United Methodist Church at 728 N. Detroit Street, Buchanan, Michigan 49107 or to St. Jude’s Children Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

