Roundup: Eddies rout Shamrocks; Niles falls to Loy Norrix

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The No. 7-ranked Edwardsburg soccer team made short work of host Berrien Springs in non-conference action Monday night.

The Eddies defeated the Shamrocks 9-1 to improve to 8-2 on the season.

Dion Sokhadze had a pair of goals and two assists to lead the Eddies, who also got goals from TJ Gremaux, Drew Bossler, Mobius Stubblefield, Alex Carfi, Mason Coles, Lennox Myers and Grand Hoover.

Carfi and Gremaux both added assists, while Grayson Herbert, Kya Bryant, Tre Harvey, Luke Phillips and Annon Billingsley also had assists.

Niles at Loy Norrix

Visiting Niles was outshot 29-6 as Kalamazoo Loy Norrix scored a 9-2 win over the Vikings in a battle of former SMAC foes.

Scoring for Niles (6-3) were Owen Podlin (Andrews Ntsiful assist) and Nathan Becraft (Kaleb Thornton assist).

Antwone Whitelow had 19 saves.

“In the first half, we hung our head after each goal, and we talked at halftime about not quitting and continuing to fight the entire game,” said Niles Coach Scott Riggenbach. “These guys were still fighting in the last minute. We were just outplayed by a good team.”