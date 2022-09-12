Registration under way for Spiker Volleyball Program

Published 1:53 pm Monday, September 12, 2022

By Submitted

NILES — Registrations for the Spiker Volleyball Program is now open online at krushvbc.com.

The Spiker Volleyball Program is developmental program for youth in two age divisions second through fourth-grade and five and sixth-grade.

The competition will run from Oct. 8 through Nov. 19, with practice starting the last week of September.

For more information about the Spiker Program email at spikerinfo@krushvbc.com or visit the website at krushvbc.com.

