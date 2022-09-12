Murphy’s school-record five sacks helps win GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week Award

BIG RAPIDS — For the second consecutive week, Ferris State University defensive end Caleb Murphy has been named the Great Lakes Interscholastic Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Murphy help No. 1-ranked Ferris State defeated No. 14-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne 27-5 in Hickory, North Carolina Saturday afternoon.

The junior, from Dowagiac, recorded a team-high 12 tackles, including six tackles for loss which amounted to negative 38 yards, and five quarterback sacks for an additional minus-37 yards. Murphy also forced a fumble.

The Bulldogs’ defense allowed the Bears just 94 yards of total offense, including 16 yards rushing. Murphy’s single game school record of five sacks helped Ferris State finish with seven quarterback sacks in all, which helped lead the Bulldogs to their 40th consecutive regular-season victory. The win was also Ferris State’s 16th consecutive win, which is also a school record.