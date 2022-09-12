Bobcats blank Bronson to improve to 7-4

NILES — Host Brandywine and Bronson avoided the rain drops Monday afternoon to get their non-conference tennis match completed.

The Bobcats, who were coming off a second-place finish at the Paw Paw Rally Against Cancer Quad Saturday, blanked the Vikings 8-0. Bronson defaulted three of the four doubles flights.

Earning wins in singles play were Bode Bosch, Corban Gamble, Xander Curtis and Brody Prenkert.

Triston Peterson and Ethan Adamczyk defeated Chloe Butters and Terleigh Watkins 6-0 and 6-1 in the lone doubles match.

The win improved Brandywine to 7-4 on the season

On Saturday at Paw Paw, Bosch went 2-1 at No. 1 singles, Gamble went 2-1 at No. 2 singles, Curtis was 3-0 at No. 3 singles and Prenkert was 3-0 at No. 4 singles.

In doubles play, Peterson and Adamczyk were 1-2 at No. 1, Matt Veach and Jayden Spitler were 1-2 at No. 2, Sean Wixson and Williams Hayes were 2-1 at No. 3 and Blake Magyar and Ryder Richard were 1-2 at No. 4