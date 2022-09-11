Edwardsburg 4-1 at Macayla Kohn Invitational

CALEDONIA — The Edwardsburg volleyball team picked up where it left off Thursday night by going 4-1 at the Macayla Kohn Invitational Saturday.

The Eddies, who were coming off a big win over rival Niles, defeated Portland (2-0), Portage Central (2-0), Grand Ledge (2-0) and Byron Center (2-0). Edwardsburg’s lone loss came in its opening match against host Caledonia, an honorable mention pick in Division 1, 25-16 and 25-20.

The win over Byron Center — 25-21 and 25-16 — came in the consolation finals.

Sarah Pippen and Drew Glaser continued their dominance at the net as the pair finished with 26 kills each and combined for 12 blocks. Glaser also had 19 digs. Liz Pederson finished with 18 kills and a team-high 14 blocks, while Nisa Shier added 21 kills and seven blocks.

Ava Meek led the team with 28 digs. Alaina DeHart added 27 digs. Lexi Schimpa had a team-high 43 assists and Hannah Closson finished with 30 assists.

Edwardsburg is now 13-4-3 on the year. The Eddies return to action when they travel to Vicksburg for a Wolverine Conference match.