Marcellus man dies following two-vehicle collision

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP — A 37-year-old Marcellus man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Marcellus Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that at approximately 2:37 p.m., deputies responded to a personal injury crash that occurred on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Rd., Marcellus Township. Initial investigation showed Marcellus resident James Dunkleberger was traveling westbound on Marcellus Hwy and crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane. 81 year-old Marcellus resident, Kenneth Hutchins, was eastbound on Marcellus Hwy, when Dunkleberger’s vehicle entered his lane of travel, causing a head on collision. Hutchins and Dunkleberger’s vehicles were pushed into the westbound lane and Hutchins’s vehicle was turned onto its side.

Hutchins had to be extricated from his vehicle and was transported by PrideCare Ambulance to Bronson Kalamazoo hospital, for injuries sustained in the crash. Dunkleberger was pronounced deceased at the scene. Seat belts were worn at the time of the crash. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Assisting agencies include, Marcellus Fire Department, Marcellus Ambulance Service, PrideCare Ambulance Service and The Michigan State Police.