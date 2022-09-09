Dennis Swisher

Feb. 11, 1960-Sept. 4, 2022

Dennis R. Swisher, age 62, of Dowagiac, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at his home. He was born on Feb. 11, 1960, in Hartford, MI, the son of William and Gilberta (Wilson) Swisher.

Dennis was employed by the City of Dowagiac for over 10 years until his retirement.

Surviving are his three sons: Matthew (Sandra) Swisher, Chad Swisher and Tony (Courtney) Swisher; eight grandchildren: Hannah, Trinity, Xavier, Abagail, Payton, Hayden, Harper, and Chase; brother: Chester “Chet” Swisher; sister: Karen (David) Councilman; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents: William Sr. and Gilberta Swisher; brother: William “Billy” Swisher; and two sisters: Ramona Duff and Mary Lynn Yeager.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at Starks Family Funeral Homes — Clark Chapel, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac, with Dennis’ son Pastor Anthony R. Swisher officiating.

Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m., until the time of services. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. Private inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Church Keeler. Please visit Dennis’ personalized webpage to leave a condolence to his family at www.clarkch.com