Single-vehicle Wayne Township crash sends Ohio man to hospital

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — An Ohio man was sent to the hospital after losing control of his vehicle and rolling it several times, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that at approximately 11:23 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a personal injury crash on Rudy Road near Gage Street in Wayne Township.

The Investigation showed Joshua I. Cooper, 38, of Miamisburg, Ohio, was traveling northbound on Rudy Road and had lost control, rolling the truck several times. Cooper was transported to South Bend Memorial for his injuries. A seat belt was worn and alcohol and speed appear to have been factors in the crash. This crash remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Dowagiac Police, Wayne Township Fire Department, Dowagiac Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance.