Dowagiac third, Cassopolis fourth at Lakeland/KVA Jamboree

EAU CLAIRE — The battle for the inaugural Lakeland Conference/KVA golf championship appears to be for third place.

Kalamazoo Christian has won each of the jamborees so far this season with Kalamazoo Hackett finishing second.

Behind the Comets and Fighting Irish, Dowagiac, Cassopolis and South Haven have been battling for third place. The Chieftains seemed to have a firm grip on it at the moment after placing behind Christian and Hackett in each of the last three jamborees.

The Rangers and Rams have flip-flopped fourth place several times.

At Indian Lake Hills Golf Club Wednesday, Kalamazoo Christian edged Kalamazoo Hackett 191-194 with Dowagiac finishing third with a 208 and Cassopolis fourth with a 209.

The Comets’ Jordyn Bonnema was once again the medalist as she fired a 37.

Dowagiac’s Rebecca Guernsey shot 47 to lead the Chieftains, while Maria Insenser shot 49 to lead the Rangers.

“Rebecca Guernsey had an off night, but ended it with a birdie,” said Dowagiac Coach Bob Turner. “Jaden Kusch [freshman] had a really good day shooting her best round.”

Turner said that his team may have been a bit nervous playing at home for the first time this season.

“I always hope to do better at home, but it’s a different course out there than when we practice,” he said. “We don’t have galleries when we practice. Everyone had someone watching them today. It was really nice to see so many people come out to watch and support our team.

A big thank you goes out to Indian Lake as well for being so accommodating and making it easy for our families to watch.”

The league goes back to work Monday as Michigan Lutheran hosts the jamboree at Blossom Trails in Benton Harbor.