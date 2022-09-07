SWM Regional Chamber CEO selected for national fellowship program

WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation today announced Arthur Havlicek, President & CEO of the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber, was selected to participate in the seventh cohort of its premiere business leadership program.

The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies, and trade associations with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges. The six-month program, consisting of both in-person and virtual meetings, will cover the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, K-12, postsecondary education, and workforce development.

Following a competitive application and national selection process, Havlicek was selected along with 34 other state and local leaders from across the country to participate in the seventh class of this exclusive program.

“Strengthening the regional workforce is a top-priority for our Chamber and essential to the long-term economic competitiveness, success, and sustainability of Southwest Michigan,” said Havlicek. “I’m honored to have been selected for this national fellowship and will use the opportunity to learn from experts and bring home new insights, ideas, and initiatives that unite our community partners and drive progress on our region’s talent initiatives.”

“We created the Business Leads Fellowship Program in response to the needs of our state and local chamber partners,” says Cheryl Oldham, Senior Vice President of the Center for Education and Workforce. “They, better than anyone, see the critical link between education and economic development, and we are glad to be able to support them as they take on this critical leadership role in their community.”

Havlicek will travel to Washington D.C. on October 3 for the inaugural meeting of this year’s cohort. Upon completion, he will join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s dedicated network of over 250 chambers of commerce and statewide associations from around the nation who regularly engage on education and workforce initiatives.

For more information on the Business Leads Fellowship Program, visit the program’s website.