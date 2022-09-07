Daughters of The American Revolution to install Little Free Library in South Fireman’s Park

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — Readers in the Niles Charter Township community have a new outlet to lean on, thanks to the efforts of a local organization.

The NCT Board of Trustees unanimously approved the Daughters of The American Revolution’s proposal to install a Little Free Library on the grounds of South Fireman’s Park for community use.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a lineage-based membership service organization for women who are directly descended from a person involved in the United States’ efforts towards independence. A non-profit group, the DAR promotes education and patriotism.

Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that promotes neighborhood book exchanges, usually in the form of book boxes. According to the organization’s website, millions of books are exchanged each year through Little Free Library book exchanges. Once registered, the organization will add the box to its map, which allows people to locate Little Free Libraries in their area using its website.

Using a fundraiser, the DAR has purchased books to be put in the Little Free Library. While the books will primarily consist of children’s and young adult books, there will also be books available for parents and adults to read. The DAR will periodically check the contents of the box to make sure there are no inappropriate books.

“We’re excited,” said DAR representative Kathy Alton. “One of our things that we love to do is promote literacy; that’s one of the DAR tenets. So it’s pretty exciting to put the little library in the park where kids come for ball games or whatever. Parents can get a book and sit and read while their little ones are out playing. They can sit and read a book. That’s the goal.”

Alton said the goal is to have the library installed this fall before the ground begins to freeze. While an exact location in the park has not been determined, the library will be positioned in a visible spot while avoiding service lines.