SMC Renaissance Faire returns Saturday

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College’s fifth Renaissance Faire steps back in time from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, beside the Dowagiac campus’ Student Activity Center.

“We will have live steel combat, fruit cutting, Swords of Valour doing their comedy routine, fire breathing, face painting, juggling, ax throwing, archery, the jail, and some vendors coming by to sell their wares,” said Branden Pompey, assistant director of campus life-clubs and activities. “More opportunities for everyone to take in the faire itself.”

Fred L. Mathews Library will feature dragon origami.

In live steel combat, points are awarded in one-on-one battles for clean, uncontested hits to opponents’ armored heads and torsos. Points are also awarded if fighters disarm their opponents or take them to the ground.

That unscripted brawling is set to the clanging of heavy metal. Swords of Valour offers more nimble dueling, pairing rapier wit with weapons, such as a chef charging into battle wielding a huge fork.

While they catch their breath between clashes, combatants stage cutting exhibitions, slicing and dicing watermelon and other fruit, such as spearing oranges midair, and “cole slaughtering” heads of cabbage.

Admission is free.