Roundup: Bobcats, Bucks, Chieftains get home sweeps

NILES — Sweeping a non-conference opponent seemed to be the theme of the night for Brandywine, Buchanan and Dowagiac Tuesday.

The Bobcats opened the home portion of their 2022 season with a 3-0 win over Kalamazoo Hackett, while Buchanan rebounded from its first loss of the season to blank Michigan Lutheran 3-0. Dowagiac swept former Wolverine Conference foe Vicksburg 3-0.

Brandywine Volleyball

The Bobcats (9-2-2) defeated the Fighting Irish 25-11, 25-12 and 25-9 behind a big night from Clara DePriest.

DePriest finished the match with seven aces, six digs, three kills and 23 assists. Kadence Brumitt also came up big with 11 kills, six digs and two aces, while Kallie Solloway added six kills, two aces and six digs.

Buchanan Volleyball

The Bucks (8-1) bounced back from a loss to River Valley to defeat visiting Michigan Lutheran 25-18, 25-14 and 25-13.

Josie West finished the night with 14 kills and seven digs, while Faith Carson had nine kills and four solo blocks. Sister Alyssa Carson added nine kills and eight solo blocks.

Alyvia Hickok had 40 assists for Buchanan.

Dowagiac Volleyball

The Chieftains played their first home match of the 2022 season and defeated Vicksburg 25-19, 25-19 and 25-22.

Caleigh Wimberley led the way with 11 kills, four aces, five digs and half a block. Abbey Dobberstein finished with five kills, six digs and a half block. Maggie Weller contributed 12 kills, an assist, three digs and half a block.

Alanah Smith led Dowagiac with two-and-a-half blocks to go along with seven kills, while Brooklyn Smith had 36 assists.