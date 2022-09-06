Roadrunners release 2022-23 women’s basketball schedule

DOWAGIAC — With the release of its 2022-23 women’s basketball schedule, Southwestern Michigan College is a step closer to returning another sport to the court after a 26-year hiatus.

The Roadrunners, under the direction Head Coach Jeanine Wasielewski, will have 16 home games. Southwestern will also take part in three jamborees or showcases in its inaugural season — Chicagoland Jamboree (Oct. 8), Rock Valley Jamboree (Oct. 16) and the Red Hawk Showcase (Nov. 4-5) at Lake Michigan College.

There will be several highlight games against the likes of Holy Cross College of Notre Dame (Oct. 19), Cornerstone University (Oct. 24), Andrews University (Nov. 1), as well as games against the Aquinas College (Nov. 19) and Bethel College (Nov. 21) junior varsity squads.

All those games, with the exception of Holy Cross, will be played in the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse.

The Roadrunners will play home-and-home games against Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference teams Ancilla College, Kellogg Community College, Kalamazoo Valley Community College, Glen Oaks Community College, Lansing Community College and Lake Michigan College.

One of the last times the Lansing Stars visited the Charles O. Zollar Building, which houses the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse, the Roadrunners won 106-104 in double overtime.

As with all Southwestern Michigan College home games during the 2022-23 season, admission is free to come out and watch the Roadrunners ruffle some feathers.