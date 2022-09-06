Motorcyle-vehicle accident sends Illinois resident to hospital

Published 2:33 pm Tuesday, September 6, 2022

By Staff Report

SISTER LAKES — A motorcycle-vehicle accident sent a 9-year-old Illinois resident to the hospital in Silver Creek Township Monday morning.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to East Lakeshore Drive at approximately 11:15 a.m.

According to their investigation, Illinois resident, Dean Reidy, 45, his Wife Meghan and their four children had just pulled out of a driveway on East Lakeshore Drive heading northbound. Illinois resident Jacob Wilhelm was traveling westbound from his yard on a 50cc Yamaha motor bike. Wilhelm left the yard and traveled into the roadway and was struck by Reidy’s vehicle.

Wilhelm was transported to Bronson Kalamazoo for his injuries.

A helmet was worn by Wilhelm and seatbelts were worn by all of the Reidy’s. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Assisting at the scene was Cass County Marine Division, Tribal Police, Pride Care Ambulance, and Sister Lakes Fire Dept.

