Edwardsburg Art Show Sept. 17 at American Legion

EDWARDSBURG — The second annual Edwardsburg Art Fair will be Saturday, Sept. 17, at the American Legion No. 365 on US-12.

The art fair features the work of local artists and a live performance by Abbie Thomas. The fair will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The outdoor art fair features artists from all over Michiana, with work ranging from pottery, jewelry and wood working, to original painting, sculptures and more.

The local artist include Leigh Robison, Jes Midgley, Aubrey Mathias Hittle, Becky Coleman, Jeremy Volwinkle, Lisa Berlincourt, Tracie Low Jekel, Patrick Ransberger, Michelle Hale, Kimberly Hawk Lichty, Vivien Fajardo Neil Benham, Riley Kass and Dennis Anderson.

Thomas will play an hour set beginning at noon.

One of the goals for this show is to bring the creative arts to Edwardsburg more

frequently and to create a bridge to other our local communities who might have

art-related learning opportunities for our younger artists, novices or maybe

artists who simply wish to branch out. This year brings new organizers for the fair, including veteran Art Beat artist/organizer and Edwardsburg resident Dennis Anderson, who has helped to organize the visual artists of Downtown South Bend’s for over 10 years.