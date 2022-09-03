Roadrunners sign Lakeview’s Livingston

DOWAGIAC — Gabe Livingston, of Battle Creek Lakeview High School, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to wrestle for Roadrunners Coach Todd Hesson.

Livingston has a career record of 144-47 and was a two-time Division 1 state qualifier. He was a SMAC champion and placed fifth in Division 1, earning him All-State honors.

“Gabe is a hard-working wrestler with solid technique, and he is a great team leader, Lakeview Coach Chris Dunham.”

Hesson is no stranger to Livingston’s abilities having coach against Lakeview while he was at Niles High School.

“I have watched Gabe wrestle most of his high school career; he is a hard worker with a lot of experience. Gabe also has fantastic technique and great mat strategy,” he said.