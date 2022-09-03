John R. Kozlowski Sr.

Nov. 11, 1932-Aug. 29, 2022

John Raymond Kozlowski, Sr., 89, of Shavehead Lake, died peacefully Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

He was born Nov. 11, 1932, in Argo, Illinois to John and Alexandria Kozlowski. He married Bernice Esther Patz Jan. 9, 1958, in Chicago, Illinois. After almost fifty-two years of marriage, she preceded him in death in 2009.

John served honorably in the U.S. Army. He retired from the Cass County Road Commission as Road Superintendent in 1995 after twenty-six years. John was active in the Shavehead Lake Peninsula Association. He loved to golf, fish, watch old westerns and was an avid, die-hard, living, breathing Chicago Bears fan.

John will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his son, James (Debra) Kozlowski; three grandchildren, Brad Prince, Amy (John) Bateson, Chad Prince; two great grandchildren, Chelsi Bateson, Mariah Bateson; one sister, Joann Obergfell; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one son, John R. “Jay” Kozlowski, Jr.; five sisters, Mildred, Harriett, Irene, Elizabeth, Estelle; and two brothers, Joseph, and Bernard “Benny.”

Family and friends will gather at Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis with a Rosary recited by the Daughters of Saint Ann at 7:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. in Saint Ann Catholic Church, 421 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, with visitation at the church beginning an hour earlier at 1:30 p.m.

Mr. Kozlowski will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife and son in Shavehead Cemetery in Porter Township when he will be accorded Military Honors.

The family prefers contributions in memory of John be made to Wounded Warriors, Post Office Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.